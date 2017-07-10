About a dozen bars have been robbed in the past month, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a string of armed robberies at Portland taverns.

The Portland Police Bureau says three bars were hit early Monday — two in the North Precinct and one in the Central Precinct.

The first, the Greeley Avenue Bar & Grill, was hit about 12:45 a.m. Officers responded to the tavern, at 5421 North Greeley Avenue, and witnesses told police that two men, one armed with a handgun, demanded money, cellphones and wallets. No one was injured, police said.

Then, at 2:03 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Sandy Hut, at 1430 Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Bar employees and patrons told police that one man with a handgun entered the tavern and demanded money. A bar security employee intervened and the gunman ran out of the bar and was last seen running east on Northeast Couch Street, accompanied by another man, police said.

At 2:28 a.m., Portland police responded to a report of a robbery at The Hilt bar, at 1934 Northeast Alberta Street. Witnesses said two men, both armed with handguns, demanded money, cellphones and wallets. Nobody was injured and the men left without incident, police said.

About a dozen bars have been hit in the past month. Police say there are similarities in the robberies, but they have yet to confirm the same men are responsible for all of them.