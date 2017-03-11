A SWAT team member fired at the man, who was not injured and soon surrendered.

A man spent hours in an armed standoff with police in Edmonds on Saturday before surrendering. No one was injured.

The incident began around 2:25 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment in the 20900 block of 76th Avenue West, according to Edmonds police. When they arrived, they found the resident locked out.

A neighbor had called authorities after hearing items being broken, and police said it turned out a former co-worker of the apartment resident had shown up and started to destroy property inside. That led the resident to exit the apartment.

When Edmonds officers tried to get the 37-year-old man to come out, he came to the front door with a handgun. Police retreated, the man went back into the apartment and officers began to evacuate the area.

About 7:30 p.m., according to Edmonds police, SWAT team members noticed the man appeared to be pointing a handgun at them. One SWAT team member fired at the man, whose last known address was in Edmonds. The man was not hit. About 10 minutes later, he came out and surrendered.

The Lynnwood Police Department has taken over investigation of the officer- involved shooting aspect of the incident.