The male victim is in Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, authorities say.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A man was severely wounded in an overnight shooting in South Everett, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was in a parking lot in the 200 block of 128th Street Southwest, the department said.

Witnesses told police that several men entered the parking lot around midnight and began arguing over a debt, the department said. At some point during the argument, an unidentified man became angry and fired a gun, striking both the victim and his car, the department said.

The shooter fled the area with three other men, the department said.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Emergency medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he remains in critical condition, the department said.

A search of the area for the suspects was unsuccessful.

A sheriff’s office investigation into the shooting continues.

Vernal Coleman: 206-464-3304 or vcoleman@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @vernalcoleman