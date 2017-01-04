The victim was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, authorities say.

A man was severely wounded in an overnight shooting in South Everett, according to the Snohomish County Sherrif’s Office.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot in the 200 block of 128th Street Southwest, the department said.

Witness told police that several men entered the parking lot around midnight and began arguing over a debt, the department said. At some point during the argument, an unidentified man became angry and fired a gun, striking both the victim and his car, the department said.

The shooter then fled the area with three other men, the department said. Emergency medics later transported the victim to Harborview Regional Medical Center in Seattle, where he remains in critical condition, the department said.

An extensive search of the area for the suspects was unsuccessful, the department said.

A sheriff’s office investigation into the shooting continues.