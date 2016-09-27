Burlington might be in shock, but the mass shooting at Cascade Mall doesn’t seem to have registered much with the broader public. Maybe that’s because mass shootings are now as regular as the sun rising.

When the man suspected of shooting and killing five people at Burlington’s Cascade Mall was arrested over the weekend, he was described by a sheriff’s deputy like this:

“He was kind of zombielike.”

He isn’t the only one.

The killings have rocked tiny Burlington, population 8,400, a town so quiet it has had only one homicide in the past five years. The seemingly random killing of five shoppers “has changed Burlington forever,” the mayor said.

But for the rest of us, the news that a gun-obsessed, unstable loner went on a shooting spree is, I hate to say it, about as startling as a change in the weather.

Writes a reader: “I am sorry to say, but when Channel 5 broke into my show with the news, I changed the channel, after hearing just a bit of the details, to watch ‘regular’ TV. Then when I spoke to people today here in Seattle no one mentioned it.

“I feel guilty for not seeming to care more. It doesn’t seem real anymore. Are we getting so used to violence and murder that we don’t care anymore?”

Maybe so. There have been seven mass shootings in Washington state this year (defined as at least four people shot, whether injured or killed.) There have been 290 such mass shootings in America so far in 2016, and Tuesday was only the 270th day of the year.

So there’s a mass shooting every day.

Put another way: As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., there had been six more mass shootings in America since the Burlington shooting Friday night, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Gunmen shot up a family gathering in Baltimore on Saturday, wounding eight including a 3-year-old girl. Someone shot five people at the University of Illinois on Sunday, injuring five, killing one. A lawyer in a Nazi uniform shot up a shopping center Monday in Houston, injuring nine. Plus two more in Texas and one in North Carolina — all since shots rang out at the Cascade Mall.

How can you not be numb, when it’s now as regular as the sun coming up?

What attention it did get was partly due to one Donald Trump, who tweeted this out on Sunday:

“Five people killed in Washington State by a Middle Eastern immigrant. Many people died this weekend in Ohio from drug overdoses. N.C. riots!”

Never mind that the alleged shooter immigrated to America when he was 6 years old. But notice that the shooting is just one among a grab bag of ills and unrest. The killing of five innocent people in a shopping mall no longer even rates its own stand-alone tweet.

Part of this is that the case defies easy pigeonholing. The gun he used, a .22-caliber rifle, is a small hunting gun that’s not on anybody’s “ban” list (though he did have it outfitted with a 25-shot magazine, which there are calls to ban.) He was in mental-health treatment, so he wasn’t falling through the cracks there. Reports say he may have stolen the gun from relatives, so it’s possible a mandatory gun-storage law could have helped. But he is 20 years old, so he likely could have gotten a gun another way (such as by buying one at a sporting goods store).

What stands out most about the aftermath of this latest shooting is that nobody is calling for anything. It’s all banal, perfunctory statements from weary politicians, part of what has become our shooting-acceptance ritual.

Courtney Weaver, a Seattle blues musician and gun-violence survivor, told me the other day that hope for change might lie in social media, because it provides a platform for victims to talk and organize and tell their stories. It isn’t necessarily about pushing for new laws all the time, she said, so much as nurturing a culture that says what’s happening is simply not OK.

I hope so, because it feels to me the opposite may be happening — that we’re normalizing the horrific. We note the innocent, beautiful victims but then numbly move on, allowing a mass shooting per day to seep in to where it becomes an accepted part of who we are.

In which case we are the zombies.