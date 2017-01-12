The sentence was preordained after Allen Ivanov pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder. By doing so, he avoided a possible death sentence.

EVERETT — Allen Ivanov apologized to the families of three young people he killed last summer when he opened fire at a Mukilteo house party, saying he didn’t know what drove him to commit the murders.

“How could I have done this? I could not say,” Ivanov, 20, said during his emotional sentencing hearing Thursday morning in Snohomish County Superior Court. At one point, he blamed “the ease of acquiring a gun,” referring to the assault-style rifle he had purchased about a week before the deadly shootings. He also claimed “Satan was in control” that night.

“I want to apologize wholeheartedly to all those whose lives I’ve taken,” he said, naming the victims. “And all those whose lives have been darkened by my actions.”

He said he was “hopeless, suicidal and outraged with jealousy” when he targeted an ex-girlfriend and former high school classmates. He spoke about Anna Bui, the former girlfriend he stalked and targeted at the party. Police say he was angry that she had spurned his efforts to reconcile.

“Anna visits me in my dreams and talks to me all the time,” he said shortly before Judge Janice Ellis sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of release.

Earlier, some of the people whose lives were shattered by the shootings addressed the packed Everett courtroom.

“Allen Ivanov has stolen so much from so many people,” said Autumn Snider, whose son Jake Long was killed in the July 30 shootings. “Three innocent people are dead because Allen killed them.”

Snider carried an urn to the stand to address the court.

“This is what I have left of my son — ashes in an urn that sits on my mantle,” she said as many in the courtroom sobbed. “Jake is gone, he is dead and Allen killed him.”

Paul Kramer, whose son Will was wounded by Ivanov, said, “This is an absolute nightmare for all involved.”

Allen Ivanov speaks to court and apologizes to victims Thursday. (Mike Carter / The Seattle Times)

Kramer spoke of his heartbreak for the families of the three teens who were killed: Long, Anna Bui and Jordan Ebner. All of the victims were former high-school classmates of Ivanov, who pleaded guilty to the shootings.

“The pain of their loss is beyond what any human being should endure,” Kramer said of the families of the slain victims. He called Ivanov a “completely defective human being,” noting the killer had bragged about the shootings in rap lyrics written in jail.

Alex Levine, who was at the house party, addressed the court while accompanied by a therapy dog. In a halting voice, he said he was forever impacted by the deaths of three close friends.

“At the age of 19, I had to attend the funerals of three of my friends in the span of three weeks,” he said.

Vickie Bratvold, who lives in the home where the shootings took place, was the first to testify. She called Ivanov a “loser” and said he should face execution for taking innocent lives. “He is not only a murderer but the worst kind of coward,” she said.

David Bui, brother of Anna Bui, said, “The last time I saw her she was going out. The next time she was in a coffin.”

Ebner’s father, Brad Ebner, was visibily angry as he spoke while surrounded by court bailiffs. He said he had wanted Ivanov to be executed. “I want him to die and I wanted to be there to watch it happen,” he said. “He took my first boy.”

As each person spoke, Ivanov looked down at the floor or his lap, showing little emotion.

Ivanov’s life sentence was preordained after he pleaded guilty last month to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder. By doing so, he avoided a possible death sentence had he been convicted at trial.

Snohomish County Prosecutor Mark Roe was weighing whether to seek the death penalty when Ivanov pleaded guilty on Dec. 19. Under state law, the only possible sentences for aggravated murder is life in prison or death.

“There’s no real issue about what the sentence will be,” Ivanov’s attorney, Tim Leary, said Wednesday.

Police and prosecutors said Ivanov was angry that Bui, 19, had rebuffed his efforts to reconcile when he purchased a Ruger AR-15 semi-automatic rifle about a week before the shootings, according to court documents. Bui and Ivanov were students at the University of Washington Bothell.

On the night of July 29, Ivanov drove to a home in the Chennault Beach neighborhood of Mukilteo, where Bui was attending a gathering of friends, and parked outside, the documents say. He walked up to the home and saw his ex-girlfriend at the party.

Ivanov then returned to his car to study the owner’s manual for his newly purchased AR-15, police wrote in the documents.

Two hours passed before he walked back to the home just after midnight and opened fire while he was outside, the documents say.

Will Kramer, 18, who was wounded in the shooting, told his father he was sitting around a backyard firepit with three friends when gunfire broke out. Two of his friends, Long and Ebner, both 19, were killed.

Ivanov walked into the house through a side door, found Bui and shot her twice.

All four victims were recent graduates of Kamiak High School, which Ivanov also attended.

Ivanov went upstairs and onto the balcony off the master bedroom and fired at two more people in the driveway. “He then went up on the roof and realized his magazine was empty,” so returned to his car and drove away.

Ivanov was arrested by State Patrol troopers about 90 minutes later on Interstate 5 near Chehalis, about 100 miles away.

After his arrest, “Ivanov stated that everything that went on tonight was about a girl,” the documents allege.

In court pleadings filed last month, Ivanov’s attorneys said evidence suggests the 20-year-old has been living with untreated neurological problems and potential mental illness. Preliminary testing suggests Ivanov has the brain development of somebody years younger, defense attorney Walter Peale wrote in the court papers.