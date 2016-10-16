Officer was seriously hurt and there’s a manhunt on for a 20-year-old suspect who stole the wounded officer’s police cruiser to escape

FAIRBANKS (AP) — An Alaska police officer was seriously injured in an early morning shooting, according to the Fairbanks police department.

The Fairbanks News-Miner reports the officer was flown to Anchorage for treatment.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Fairbanks police in a news release described the shooter only as a 20-year-old Native man. Police said he was wearing a black Carhartt-brand jacket and a ball cap.

The News-Miner reports the shooter took the officer’s patrol car and then ditched it a few blocks away.