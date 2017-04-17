Arcan Cetin was accused of opening fire with a Ruger .22-caliber rifle on Sept. 23, 2016, killing five people.

The man accused of killing five people at Cascade Mall in Burlington was found dead in the Snohomish County Jail Sunday night, according to the Skagit Valley Herald.

The newspaper reported this morning that Arcan Cetin, 20, apparently hanged himself.

Cetin is accused of opening fire in the mall’s Macy’s department store on Sept. 23, 2016. Four of the victims were killed outright and the fifth was mortally wounded.

According to charges filed in January, Cetin used a Ruger .22-caliber rifle with a 25-round magazine.