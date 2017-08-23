Darrell Cloud fatally shot his former teacher at Whitman Middle School in 1994 after a decade of sexual abuse. He was released from prison in 2003.

Darrell Cloud, who spent nine years in prison for killing a Seattle teacher who sexually molested him, has been arrested in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend in Spokane last year.

According to The Spokesman-Review, Cloud, 48, has been arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in Spokane County Superior Court for the 2016 death of Candy Fealy, a woman who was severely injured and brain-damaged after a beating in 2012. According to news reports, Cloud was a person of interest in that case.

Cloud attended Whitman Middle School in Seattle in the early 1980s. In January 1994, when he was 24 years old, he hid outside the school with an assault-style rifle and shot his former social-studies teacher, Neal Summers, in the back from about 150 feet away.

Cloud said he had been sexually molested by Summers and that the abuse had continued until the day of the shooting. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but he was convicted and served nine years in prison.

Police soon discovered evidence that the popular social-studies teacher had begun sexually abusing Cloud, a teacher’s assistant, when he was 14.

However, the school district paid him $250,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging it should have supervised Summers more closely.

Cloud got out of prison in 2003. According to news reports, he became a person of interest in the brutal beating of Fealy after she was left, unconscious and with a brain injury, in a wheelchair outside a Spokane hospital in April 2012.

Fealy died July 29, 2016.

According to news reports, Dr. Sally Aiken with the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed her death to pneumonia and infection from her brain injuries. She ruled the death a homicide.

Last week, according to court records, a second-degree- murder charge was filed against Cloud in connection to Fealy’s death.

Cloud was arrested Tuesday in King County and was set for a court appearance Wednesday.