The woman told police she was alone in her room, watching TV with the window open, when she heard a noise and saw the assailant remove the window screen and climb inside, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

King County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a sexual assault and brutal attack of an 83-year-old woman whose assailant used an open window to get into her room at a SeaTac assisted-living facility, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.

The assault occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 21200 block of International Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Fire Department, the woman suffered serious head injuries and showed signs of having been sexually assaulted, the release said. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman told police she was alone in her room, watching TV with the window open, when she heard a noise and saw the assailant remove the window screen and climb inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At that point, the assailant went to where the woman was sitting in a chair, hit her several times on the side of the head, wrapped his hands around her throat and strangled her before sexually assaulting her, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The assailant left through the window, the release said. Out of fear, the woman waited several minutes before screaming for help, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded and a K-9 dog was deployed, but the assailant wasn’t found.

He was described as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender but strong build, wearing a black-and-white shirt, black pants and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. Tips can be made anonymously.