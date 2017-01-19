The bullet was fired from outside a nearby home and came through the victim’s bedroom wall as he slept, investigators said.

A 74-year-old SeaTac man who was struck by a stray bullet while sleeping inside his home early Thursday has died.

The shooting occurred in a home near the intersection of South 128th Street and 26th Avenue South about midnight. Deputies found the man, who has not been identified, lying in a bed inside his home suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to King County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later died, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Investigators believe that a bullet fired in a shooting outside a nearby home came through the victim’s bedroom wall and struck him as he slept, West said.

Deputies found multiple shell casings on the ground outside a neighbor’s home, and bullet holes in its facade. Bullet holes were also found in a car parked outside the home, West said.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting, West said. No suspects have been identified.