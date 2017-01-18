A suspect fired a shotgun through the doors of the convenience store, police said. The clerk was injured by shotgun pellets and glass and is expected to survive

A clerk at a West Seattle 7-Eleven was shot early Wednesday in an apparent robbery attempt, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the store, at 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Holden Street, about 2:40 a.m., Police Department detective Mark Jamieson said in a news release.

He said the suspect fired a shotgun at the clerk through the locked front doors of the convenience store. The clerk was injured by shotgun pellets and glass and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. A police K-9 team responded but did not find the suspect, police said.

Detectives are investigating.