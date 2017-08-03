The victims’ injuries range from minor to major, although none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

TOPPENISH, Yakima County — Police say a half-dozen people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a party southeast of Yakima ended in violence.

KOMO 4 reports Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were notified of a shooting Tuesday with multiple victims at a home near Toppenish.

The sheriff’s office says six people were injured and taken to hospitals.

The sheriff’s office says two women who were at a party at the home got into a fight and that shortly afterward, an 18-year-old man got a shotgun loaded with birdshot and fired several times into the crowd.

The sheriff’s office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, but was stopped and arrested.

The sheriff’s office says the victims’ injuries range from very minor to major, although none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.