The victims’ injuries range from minor to major, although none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
TOPPENISH, Yakima County — Police say a half-dozen people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a party southeast of Yakima ended in violence.
KOMO 4 reports Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were notified of a shooting Tuesday with multiple victims at a home near Toppenish.
The sheriff’s office says six people were injured and taken to hospitals.
The sheriff’s office says two women who were at a party at the home got into a fight and that shortly afterward, an 18-year-old man got a shotgun loaded with birdshot and fired several times into the crowd.
The sheriff’s office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, but was stopped and arrested.
