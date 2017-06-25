The girl was found in the deep end of the pool; officers were able to get a pulse, but the child remained unconscious when taken to Seattle Children’s Hospital by Medic One

PACIFIC (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was found unconscious in a private swimming pool in Pacific, according to police and fire officials.

Fire officials were called at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday after residents of the home found their daughter unconscious in the pool. They started CPR and by the time firefighters arrived, the girl had started breathing and had a pulse.

She remained unconscious while she was taken to Seattle Children’s Hospital by Medic One.

The 5-year-old was at a pool party when she went to the deep side of the pool. She fell in and wasn’t found for about 5 minutes.

Her condition Sunday was not immediately known.

Auburn police responded along with King County fire and sheriff’s deputies. According to a report, the girl was not breathing when Auburn officers arrived although several people were attempting to resuscitate her. An officer who began chest compressions was able to get a pulse, and a bystander who identified herself as a respiratory nurse assisted in repositioning the child so she could breath, the report said.

However, the report said the child never regained consciousness and was unresponsive.

The Auburn officer said a temporary fence had been erected to keep children out of the deep end of the pool. The report states officers were told “nobody was really watching them because they had been told to stay in the shallow end.”