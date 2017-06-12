The short-lived escape of two men from a prison near Olympia follows a long tradition.

They didn’t last long on the outside.

Less than 24 hours after Richard Harvell and Sage Bear scaled a chain-link fence topped with razor wire Saturday night at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center, near Olympia, they were found in a nearby forest.

Harvell, convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, and Bear, convicted of manslaughter after accidentally shooting a friend, were headed back to prison on Sunday.

What were they expecting? Criminals who make a run for it are almost always captured — eventually. But that doesn’t stop them from trying. They saw bars, climb through ducts and sometimes take public elevators in their quest for freedom.

Here are some notable escapes that touched Washington state.

A historic jailbreak

Historylink called it “King County’s biggest jailbreak.” In 1961, eight inmates broke out of the King County Jail by sawing through bars on a window, then using a rope made from bedsheets to lower themselves from the 10th-floor jail to a ninth-story window.

One man fell to his death. The rest headed for a public elevator. They captured and tied up the elevator operator and other building employees as they made their way outside.

All were captured within a week, including the escape’s mastermind, Thomas Rafael Fasenmeyer Jr., a nationally known jewel thief and “escape artist,” according to Historylink.

Fasenmeyer reached Blaine before he was caught by Border Patrol agents 10 yards from the Canadian border.

“After four days on the run, he was cold, wet and hungry,” Historylink wrote. “He told the agents he was glad to get out of the rain.”

Another of the escapees, Arthur St. Peter, went on to a second escape from the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Wall. He and six other inmates crawled through a 40-foot tunnel they had dug, then carjacked a couple in their ‘60s in their garage and took them for a 200-mile ride.

An undeterred serial killer

Before he was executed in 1989, Ted Bundy — killer of numerous women in Washington and around the country — spent time in Colorado awaiting trial on a murder charge.

At a county courthouse, where he was researching in the law library because he planned to defend himself, Bundy in June of 1977 jumped out of a second-story window and ran. He was captured a few days later.

Undeterred, he escaped again from a county jail by sawing a hole in the ceiling of his cell. This time, he spent a couple months on the run before officers finally found him in Florida.

Hours of freedom

John Allen Lamb’s escape from the most secure area of the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla was impressive. The 33-year-old convicted murderer sawed though a light fixture and retaining bar, then climbed through ductwork and over twochain-link fences topped with razor wire.

But Lamb didn’t have long to enjoy his feat in March 1997. Police officers found him hours later hitchhiking on a freeway onramp near Walla Walla’s downtown.

“You got me,” he told officers.

A bank robber’s bunkers

Bradley Robinett was supposed to show up at a halfway house in Seattle after the bank robber’s release from an Arizona prison in 2009. Instead, he disappeared, surviving on the run for more than five years.

He was a survivalist, after all, as well as a former Marine, and he built at least three bunkers.

Law-enforcement agents uncovered one in the foothills of Sammamish in March 2015, a cramped underground space in which Robinett had built shelves containing bottles and an old cot.

The FBI said it believed other criminals have similar bunkers or caches in Washington, one possibly hiding bodies and the supplies of Alaska serial killer Israel Keyes.

Crawling away

Anthony Garver was not in prison. But he was still locked up — involuntarily committed at Western State Hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial on charges of murdering a woman by stabbing her 24 times and slashing her throat.

Last year, he and another patient crawled out of a window of their room, located on the ground floor.

Both men were caught within days, Garver under a pile of debris in a forest near his parents’ home.

The escape revealed a serious security problem at Western State. The Associated Press uncovered 185 instances in which patients, some of them charged with major crimes, fled the state psychiatric institution.