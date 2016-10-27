Three men robbed couriers of an estimated $400,000 in diamonds Tuesday in a robbery on Interstate 5 in SeaTac, authorities say.

Investigators with the King County Sheriff’s Office said the two victims were couriers in town from Hong Kong to sell the cache of diamonds. They were getting onto northbound I-5 about noon when their car was cut off by a second vehicle, the department said. As the couriers’ car stopped, another vehicle slammed into it from behind, pinning them in.

A witness told deputies one person pointed a handgun at the couriers, while two others wearing masks and sunglasses approached their car and broke its windows, the department said. One person then reached inside and grabbed a backpack containing the diamonds, the department said.

Before fleeing, the robbers punctured tires on the couriers’ car.

The robbers’ vehicle is described as a black, four-door sedan, the department said. Witnesses described the robbers as wearing black clothing, including hooded jackets, masks and sunglasses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.