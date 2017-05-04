The Central District shooting early Thursday follows two others Wednesday evening that left one young woman dead and wounded a man in South Seattle, police said.

Two people were shot early Thursday in the Central District after the fatal shooting of a woman about a mile away on Wednesday night, Seattle police said.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted about 5:30 a.m. that a women and a man were shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South Charles Street. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The woman is being treated in the emergency room and will be released, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Thursday morning.

The Central District shooting follows two others Wednesday evening that left one young woman dead and a man with non-life-threatening wounds in South Seattle, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Borracchini’s Bakery on Rainier Avenue South at South College Street about 6 p.m., police spokesman Patrick Michaud said.

A young woman was found shot inside a vehicle in the bakery’s parking lot, and she died at the scene, Michaud said.

“When officers found her, she was inside the car … Detectives are working under the assumption the car was targeted,” not necessarily an individual, he said.

A man inside the bakery who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound also was taken to Harborview, according to Michaud. He didn’t know if the man was a customer or an employee.

Gregg said early Thursday the man was in satisfactory condition.

It was unclear whether the incident was related to a second shooting reported about the same time at Rainier South Avenue and South Genesse Street, about 1½ miles south of the first shooting, police reported.

The Police Department wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

Early Wednesday morning, a 21-year-old University of Washington student was shot in the chest in the University District. Gregg said she also was in satisfactory condition Thursday morning. Police said her shooting might be connected to a robbery about four blocks away.