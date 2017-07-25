The fires were intentionally set, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Police are investigating four fires that were intentionally set in a six-block stretch of homeless encampments in Ballard, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Reports of the fires began coming in just before midnight on Monday in an area that runs alongside the Burke-Gilman Trail between Northwest 36th and Northwest 42nd streets, according to a fire department statement released on Tuesday.

There was some property damage reported at the encampments but no injuries, according to the department.