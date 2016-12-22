The homeless man was booked into the jail and hours later was found unresponsive, authorities said.

MOUNT VERNON — A 35-year-old inmate at Skagit County Jail died Tuesday, hours after being booked into the jail on an outstanding warrant.

The man, who was listed as a transient, was booked about 11:45 a.m. After getting a meal and seeing jail medical staff, he was found unresponsive by jail staff, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating the death.

“At this point, there’s no reason to believe there’s anything suspicious, other than that you’re dealing with a 35-year-old man,” Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said.

The man was initially contacted by Mount Vernon police at a vacant home in the 100 block of Snoqualmie Street earlier in the morning, Booth said.

A group of people was sleeping in the house. Officers made three arrests — including the inmate who died — on outstanding warrants.

“There was nothing unusual about our contact with him,” Booth said.

The man was compliant and did not struggle with officers, but officers noted the man appeared “unhealthy” and “sluggish,” Booth said.

The man was brought to the jail, where he told jail staff he was not feeling well, according to the investigation. He was being held in an individual holding cell away from other inmates while waiting to be transported to the hospital, Booth said.

Instead, moments after speaking with a corrections officer, the man was found unresponsive. Jail staff administered CPR, the Sheriff’s Office said, but when medical staff arrived he was declared dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Booth said.

The man’s death is the second to occur in the jail in the past 13 months. Sergio Mayol Grimal, 52, was determined to have died of natural causes in his jail cell on Nov. 26, 2015.