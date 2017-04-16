Small flurry of tremors were recorded in the Pacific west of Newport
NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reported three small earthquakes were recorded along the Oregon central coast.
The USGS says a 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 7:48 a.m. Saturday about 48 kilometers west of Newport and a 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded several hours later in the same area. In between, a 1.9 magnitude shake occurred at 10:52 a.m.
Tremors were felt from Florence Depoe Bay.
No injuries or damage were reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.
Most Read Stories
- IDs released of men killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way and Renton this week
- Husband needs to know that relationship is crumbling under his excessive weight | Dear Carolyn
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Seattle Tax March, Black Lives Matter protests make their way through downtown VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.