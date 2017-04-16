Small flurry of tremors were recorded in the Pacific west of Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reported three small earthquakes were recorded along the Oregon central coast.

The USGS says a 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 7:48 a.m. Saturday about 48 kilometers west of Newport and a 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded several hours later in the same area. In between, a 1.9 magnitude shake occurred at 10:52 a.m.

Tremors were felt from Florence Depoe Bay.

No injuries or damage were reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.