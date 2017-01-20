The shooting outside the Seattle music club in which three people were wounded is believed tied to a spate of “shots fired” incidents mostly occurring in South Seattle and South King County.

The shooting that left three people wounded outside a music club in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Thursday night is believed to be a drive-by attack tied to gang warfare mostly occurring in South Seattle and South King County, Assistant Seattle Police Chief Robert Merner said Friday.

“It’s going to be gang-related,” Merner said of the shooting near the Crocodile club at 2200 Second Ave. around 10:50 p.m.

Merner, who oversees Seattle police investigations, said there have been six “shots fired” incidents targeting property in South Seattle and South King County since Jan. 12 that prompted the formation of a working group of federal and local law-enforcement agencies in the past week.

Seattle police were speaking with witnesses in hopes of developing a description of the shooter who opened fire outside the Belltown club.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in front of the music venue that went through the club windows and struck two women inside. A man outside was also hit. The shooter fled.

Medics took the victims to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Alice Kim said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

A hospital spokeswoman said Friday that the male victim was in serious condition in the intensive-care unit and one of the female victims was in satisfactory condition. There was no word on the third victim.

Kyle Kesses, a 27-year-old travel writer from New York City, said he was inside the nearly full club, watching a hip-hop show, when the gunfire occurred.

On Facebook, he posted that he ran outside. “Surrounded by the cool Seattle night, I’m running, but I’m also preparing — preparing for a shot to clip me in the back,” he wrote.

The venue’s online calendar says an all-ages, sold-out event started Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Merner said none of the three people who were wounded are believed to be the intended targets or tied to gang activity.

He said shots were aimed at an unoccupied car parked outside the club and passed through it, striking the victims.

The gunfire seemed to be generally directed toward some people attending the event and appeared to be part of an ongoing dispute between two gangs, Merner said.

Police do not know what prompted the dispute, he said.

Seattle police, including the homicide, robbery and intelligence units, are participating in the investigation into the spate of shootings, along with South King County police agencies and the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Merner said.

Numerous shots have been fired, targeting houses and cars, he said.

Some arrests have been made on warrants in connection with the shootings, but police are looking for perpetrators, he said.

The shooting at the Crocodile appears to have targeted people who were at the show, and does not indicate the violence is spreading geographically, Merner said.