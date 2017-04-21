After an alleged robbery downtown, police fought with suspects and then exchanged gunfire. Here's how the events unfolded.

As police responded to an alleged robbery at a downtown Seattle convenience store Thursday afternoon, a chaotic fight broke out between the officers and suspects.

Three officers were shot, dozens of police in tactical gear swarmed downtown and raided a federal building, where one of the suspects had holed up.

Here’s a timeline of how the day unfolded:

About 1 p.m.

Police responded to a robbery call at the 7-Eleven convenience store at First Avenue and Cherry Street.

Two suspects had allegedly robbed the store and were chased out by a clerk. About a block away, police attempted to stop the pair suspected in the robbery.

“They stole some chips and soda … the chick was trying to leave with a case of Heineken,” said Amanda Clark, an eyewitness at the convenience store. “Two cops confronted the guy and possibly the girl, too … and he shot them.”

Amanda Clark was walking when she witnessed the shooting of two Seattle police officers downtown Thursday afternoon. She describes the scene. Note: Video contains strong language. (Vernal Coleman / The Seattle Times)

There was a fight before the shooting, according to Deputy Police Chief Carmen Best.

Shortly after bicycle officers attempted to stop the suspect, a male suspect and an officer began to fight on the ground, Best said. A 17-year-old female struck that officer over the head with a bottle, Best said. The suspects fled and exchanged fire with police.

Two officers shot following police response to robbery near Madison/Western Ave. Please stay out of area as we investigate. Details to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

Three officers were injured by gunfire, and a fourth was hurt by the bottle. The officers were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

A 30-year-old male officer was shot in the chin and rib cage; a veteran male officer had a bullet glance his hand; and a 42-year-old female officer was shot in the Kevlar vest she was wearing, preventing a life-threatening injury, according to police.

Police condoning off entrance to 7-11 at Cherry & 1st. Witnesses say suspects shoplifted items before shooting. https://t.co/sQ6icY7xRI pic.twitter.com/6mYnjWGt5d — Vernal Coleman (@VernalColeman) April 20, 2017

2:10 p.m.

Police continued to flood the downtown area to search for suspects. They arrested the 17-year-old female suspect near Madison Street and Western Avenue.

Dozens of police vehicles surrounded the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building and other buildings in the block.

“This is a dangerous area. You don’t want to be here. There are guns,” an officer told a reporter near the area.

2:30 p.m.

Police announce they are searching for a third suspect in the incident, though they wavered on whether a third person was involved throughout the day.

Far away in video, but dozens of police, some in camouflage/SWAT gear, approaching/entering building pic.twitter.com/sB5QIr2xvC — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) April 20, 2017

3:45 p.m.

At Harborview Medical Center, doctors and police announce that the 30-year-old male officer shot in the chin and rib cage had been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

At a press conference, Deputy Chief Carmen Best, Mayor Ed Murray and Steve Mitchell. medical director of emergency services at Harborview provide updates on two officers wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

4 p.m.

Police announce that a 19-year-old suspect believed to have fired at police is dead. He had barricaded himself in the Federal Building.

“In an abundance of caution, when we entered the building, we decided to clear it and render it safe,” Best said.

6 p.m.

Police took a third suspect into custody, though they gave no details about his alleged role in the events or details of the arrest.

3rd suspect taken into custody shortly after 6pm. Now being interviewed by detectives. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 21, 2017

5:30 a.m. Friday



Harborview Medical Center said the hospitalized male officer remained in serious condition.

9:50 a.m. Friday

According to a law-enforcement source, the Seattle police officer who remains in the hospital is Hudson Kang, 30.

A female officer who was saved from serious wounds by her Kevlar vest was identified as Elizabeth Kennedy, 42, the source said.

The Seattle Police Department declined to confirm the names.