YAKIMA (AP) — Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three men injured, including one critically.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find three adult male gunshot victims. One sustained minor injuries but the others suffered serious gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a local hospital. One was reportedly in critical condition.

Police believe the shots were fired from a vehicle. The shooting is believed to be gang-related.

It came less than two days after the city’s seventh homicide of 2017,