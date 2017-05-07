Police are seeking suspects in a drive-by shooting that left three men injured and one critically hurt
YAKIMA (AP) — Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three men injured, including one critically.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived at the scene to find three adult male gunshot victims. One sustained minor injuries but the others suffered serious gunshot wounds.
All three were taken to a local hospital. One was reportedly in critical condition.
Police believe the shots were fired from a vehicle. The shooting is believed to be gang-related.
It came less than two days after the city’s seventh homicide of 2017,
