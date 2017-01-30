Hours after the SeaTac assault and robbery, three men were arrested in Chehalis.
Authorities have arrested three men who investigators say attacked a jewelry courier at a SeaTac motel Monday evening and stole nearly $500,000 worth of gems.
According to King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West, the courier was walking to his room at the hotel in the 20400 block of International Boulevard around 6 p.m. when the robbers approached him wearing masks.
The men assaulted the courier, took his bag containing jewelry and slashed a tire on his vehicle before getting into another vehicle and driving away, West said in a news release.
About two hours later, a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted the suspect vehicle at a Chehalis gas station, the release says.
Law-enforcement officers arrested three men and took them to King County, where West said authorities will book them on suspicion of robbery.
On Tuesday, investigators are expected to get a search warrant to recover the jewelry, which they believe is in the suspect vehicle, according to the release.
