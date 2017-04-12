Three men are dead in separate shooting incidents in Seattle, Burien and Federal Way.

In the past 24 hours, three men were killed in shootings in Federal Way, Seattle and Burien.

The violence began about 4:30 Tuesday afternoon when patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting at Pacific Highway South and Dash Point Road.

They found a 19-year-old man shot and lying on the sidewalk, said Cathy Schrock, a spokeswoman for Federal Way police.

She said efforts by officers and medics to save the man’s life were unsuccessful.

Schrock said, “Preliminary information is that a vehicle approached the victim, shortly after he exited a bus at the location, and fired several shots. It appears he was specifically targeted. The motive is unknown at this time.”

She said detectives are seeking any information regarding the shooting. Anonymous tips can be sent to safecityfw.com.

In the Burien shooting, a man in his 20s was shot and killed about 1 a.m. Wednesday outside an AM/PM convenience store in the 1300 block of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, said King County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West.

“He appeared to be waiting for someone. He went around toward the back of the AM/PM and somebody shot him,” West said.

She said potential gang ties have not been ruled out.

The Seattle shooting took place about midnight Tuesday in the 8300 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Officers were on routine patrol when they heard multiple shots and saw three suspects flee on foot, KING 5 reported.

A male suspect was caught and arrested when police found two weapons, an AK-47 and a handgun, on him, KING 5 reported, with one victim dead from gunshot wounds.