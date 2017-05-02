The Seattle City Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges Tuesday morning against three men in connection with violence during Monday’s May Day protests.
Tavner Castle, 36, of Olympia, was charged with assault; Nathan Davis, 30, of Seattle, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of an unlawful weapon (a knife); and Joseph Harrison, 51, of Boulder, Colo. was charged with obstructing a police officer.
According to the criminal complaints: Castle assaulted a woman during the protests. Davis is accused of trying to prevent an officer from arresting him. Harrison is accused of interfering with an officer.
May Day 2017
How May Day in Seattle unfolded »
- Riots mar May Day in Portland and Olympia. In Seattle? Light up the ‘peace joint’
- 3 charged following Seattle’s May Day
- Veterans call for end of war during march
- Opposing demonstrators pass 'peace joint,' Pepsi at Westlake Park
- Police were wary of May Day violence between pro- and anti-Trump groups
- Activists hold May Day ‘pop-up’ block party to protest youth incarceration
- Seattle May Day 2017 in photos
- May Day 2017: Full coverage »
Two other men arrested Monday night were released on personal recognizance while the city attorney’s office reviews the cases against them and decides on criminal charges.
The men were all charged in connection with incidents that occurred in Westlake Park, where pro- and anti-President Trump groups engaged in tense exchanges.
The five arrests are far fewer than in previous years. Seattle police also said there was no property damage and no officers were injured.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.