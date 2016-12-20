A 44-year-old man and two teens were charged Tuesday in the shooting of a 61-year-old police officer, who remains in critical, but stable, condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Two teenagers and a 44-year-old man have each been charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with last week’s shooting of a Mount Vernon police officer that touched off an hourslong standoff.

Multiple news outlets reported that Ernesto Rivas was charged Tuesday in the shooting of 61-year-old Mike “Mick” McClaughry, according to The Associated Press.

The wounded officer remained in critical but stable condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Rivas, who is being held on $1 million bail, has an extensive criminal record that stretches back to the early 1990s, according to court records.

He had avoided a three-strike life sentence in a 1998 plea deal on kidnapping charges.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were with Rivas at the time of the shooting and face the same charges, The Associated Press reported. It’s unclear whether the teens were charged as adults.

McClaughry, a 31-year veteran of the department, was shot in the head Thursday while canvassing a neighborhood in Mount Vernon for witnesses to a report of another weapon offense.

For hours after the shooting, the gunman remained barricaded in a home and continued to fire.

McClaughry’s condition has not changed since Friday, though his family reports he appears to be doing better at Harborview, said Mount Vernon police Lt. Chris Cammock, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

“The news remains more positive than negative,” Cammock said. “Right now, we’re kind of on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis.”

McClaughry was the agency’s first D.A.R.E. officer.