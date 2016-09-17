Two men and a woman were arrested Friday evening in connection with a string of armed robberies on the Kitsap Peninsula. Bail for one suspect was set at $1 million.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two men and a woman Friday night suspected in a string of armed robberies on the Kitsap Peninsula on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday evening, two convenience stores were robbed within an hour: the Burley Store on Bethel Burley Road, and the Hi-Way Market on Bethel Road.

In both incidents, video footage showed the same suspect pointed a silver handgun at employees, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday night, the Burley Store was robbed again and then the Harvest Time Market on Highway 302. This time, a witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle at the Burley store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives found the vehicle at the Clearwater Casino in Suquamish, and arrested two people as they returned to the vehicle. A third was arrested inside the casino.

All three — a 48-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both from South Kitsap County; and a Pierce County woman, 28 — were booked into the Kitsap County Jail on investigation of first-degree robbery.

Bail was set at $1 million for the 48-year-old man. Bail for each of the other two suspects was set at $100,000. All are expected to make their initial court appearances Monday in Kitsap County Superior Court.