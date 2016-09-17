Two men and a woman were arrested Friday evening in connection with a string of armed robberies on the Kitsap Peninsula. Bail for one suspect was set at $1 million.

Share story

Dominic Gates
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two men and a woman Friday night suspected in a string of armed robberies on the Kitsap Peninsula on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday evening, two convenience stores were robbed within an hour: the Burley Store on Bethel Burley Road, and the Hi-Way Market on Bethel Road.

In both incidents, video footage showed the same suspect pointed a silver handgun at employees, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday night, the Burley Store was robbed again and then the Harvest Time Market on Highway 302. This time, a witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle at the Burley store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Detectives found the vehicle at the Clearwater Casino in Suquamish, and arrested two people as they returned to the vehicle. A third was arrested inside the casino.

All three — a 48-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both from South Kitsap County; and a Pierce County woman, 28 — were booked into the Kitsap County Jail on investigation of first-degree robbery.

Bail was set at $1 million for the 48-year-old man. Bail for each of the other two suspects was set at $100,000. All are expected to make their initial court appearances Monday in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Dominic Gates: 206-464-2963 or dgates@seattletimes.com