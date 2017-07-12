A Snohomish County Sheriff's deputy was injured in the incident, with three people taken into custody.

It started off as a seemingly small matter — a couple of people sleeping in a car — but ended up in a chase that left one deputy hurt, three patrol cars damaged and three people in custody early Wednesday.

A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 3200 block of 132nd Street Southeast, north of Mill Creek, about 4:40 a.m. to check a report of a car parked illegally in a disabled parking spot with people sleeping inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, which turned out to have been stolen, the driver rammed the deputy’s patrol car and fled, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A pursuit followed and the suspect’s vehicle was stopped in Everett near the intersection of 121st Street Southeast and Highway 527 after stop sticks and Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuvers were deployed, police said.

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken into custody as was the female driver, who was arrested on investigation of second-degree assault, authorities said. The male passenger has been released, said Shari Ireton, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation but has re-opened, police said.

One of the deputies who was attempting to help stop the vehicle suffered minor injuries, Ireton said. In total, three patrol cars were damaged, she said.