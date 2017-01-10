Firefighters found the bodies of two women inside the home after extinguishing the fire early Friday morning.
TACOMA — Tacoma police say they’ve arrested three people after firefighters found two bodies inside a burning home.
The News Tribune reports that a 32-year-old man with seven prior felony convictions was booked Tuesday for investigation of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. A 36-year-old woman was booked on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested as well.
Prosecutors said they plan to make a charging decision Wednesday.
The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday. After extinguishing it, fire crews found two bodies inside.
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the investigation determined the case to be a homicide.
The county coroner identified the victims as 22-year-old Mary Buras and 31-year-old Theresa Greenhalgh. The cause of the deaths has not been released.
