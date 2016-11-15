Initially police reported those arrested were not students.

Police say two Seattle Public Schools students, ages 18 and 19, and a 30-year-old man were arrested during a Monday protest against President-elect Donald Trump.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday the teenage men are students, while the older man is not. Police said previously the teens were not students.

Seattle Public Schools spokesman Luke Duecy said Monday that over 5,000 students from 20 middle and high school walked out of classes to participate in the demonstration. Students marched through the streets chanting and waving signs that read “Not My President” and “Love Wins.”

Police said Monday the men were arrested for assaulting officers. No further information was given on the assaults. Aside from the arrests, police said the demonstration was peaceful.

Duecy says students who left class will get an unexcused absence.