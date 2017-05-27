It’s too early to tell if the shooting was gang-related, police said, but Gang Unit detectives interviewed the victims.

Two men were shot in their legs outside a Rainier Avenue South restaurant at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Seattle Police.

Police said they learned the men had been dropped off at Harborview Medical Center after the officers responded to shots being fired in the 2000 block of the arterial.

It’s too early to tell if the incident was gang-related, police said, but Gang Unit detectives interviewed the victims. Police said the victims told them there had been a fight at the restaurant, and as they prepared to leave, they were shot.

Officers found a pool of blood and a single shell casing in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Police said officers spotted a car leaving the area that witnesses reported might be related to the police call. Officers arrested the driver on a warrant and impounded the vehicle pending a search warrant “to recover a handgun that was in plain view in the vehicle,” according to department’s online blotter.