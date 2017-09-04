Police received reports of at least 30 shots being fired and recovered casings from several weapons believed used in the incident early Monday.

Two men were shot at a Renton hookah bar early Monday, in a scene police described as “chaotic” with reports of at least 30 gunshots fired from several weapons.

Authorities arrived at Kazi’s Hookah Lounge in the 100 block of Airport Way shortly after midnight and found a man in his mid-20s who had been shot at least three times, according to Renton police. The man, in his mid-20s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Renton police did not have information on his condition Monday morning.

Police later learned of another gunshot victim, 19, who had been taken to Valley Medical Center. He also had been shot at Kazi’s, according to Renton police, who added his injuries were not life-threatening.

There were about 75 people inside and outside Kazi’s at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Authorities said they recovered shell casings from several different weapons at the scene.

Spokesman David Leibman said there is “lots of video to review and very little cooperation with those we contacted.”