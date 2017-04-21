The two officers were among four injured while responding to an alleged robbery in downtown Seattle. The other two officers have not been identified.

The Seattle police officer who remains in the hospital after Thursday’s downtown shooting was identified by a law-enforcement source as Hudson Kang.

Kang, 30, is in Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

A female officer who was saved from serious wounds by her Kevlar vest was identified as Elizabeth Kennedy, 42, the source said.

Seattle police declined to confirm the names.

Kennedy was treated at Harborview on Thursday and released.

Police have said both have been with the department for about three years.

The two officers were among four injured Thursday while responding to an armed robbery. The other officers, both males, have not been identified. One of those officers suffered a minor bullet wound to the hand and the other was hit over the head with a bottle, police said.

Two suspects were arrested and a third was killed.

According to his Facebook page, Kang is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Yakima, according to the Yakima Herald Republic. He attended Yakima Valley Community College and studied youth ministry at Trinity Lutheran College.

He also served as a reserve officer for the city of Union Gap, according to Yakima Police Department spokesman Mike Bastinelli.

In January 2016, Kang was one of five officers nominated for a Lifesaving Award for helping to save the life of a suspect who had been shot after drawing two knives on an officer.