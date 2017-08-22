Seattle police are investigating the reported stabbing of a person in the Chinatown International District.
The victim was reported in stable condition and taken to Harborview Medical Center by a private ambulance, police said in a tweet. Police say one person has been detained in connection with the incident.
Police initially said two people had been injured, but later updated the information. Police also said officers were looking for a woman in connection with the incident, according to a department tweet
The incident was reported at 11:41 a.m. near Fifth Avenue South and South Jackson Street. The Seattle Department of Transportation is warning drivers that traffic could be impacted in the area.
This post will be updated.
