Police said someone fired from a vehicle Monday evening, wounding people in two different cars at the Interstate 5 and Highway 518 interchange.
Two people in different vehicles were hit by gunfire Monday in Tukwila.
Tukwila police said on Twitter that someone fired a weapon from a vehicle Monday evening, striking people in two different cars at the Interstate 5 and Highway 518 interchange.
Police say the people shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Police say they’ve determined that one of the victims wasn’t involved or connected to the person who fired. Police say detectives were still trying to determine if the other victim was an intended target.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- Families of victims of Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million
- Malik McDowell on his way to Seattle, could report to Seahawks Tuesday
- Here's what we learned from day two of Seahawks training camp VIEW
- Small plane makes emergency landing offshore near West Seattle; no one hurt
Police say a suspect fled in a car.