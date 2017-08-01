Police said someone fired from a vehicle Monday evening, wounding people in two different cars at the Interstate 5 and Highway 518 interchange.

Two people in different vehicles were hit by gunfire Monday in Tukwila.

Tukwila police said on Twitter that someone fired a weapon from a vehicle Monday evening, striking people in two different cars at the Interstate 5 and Highway 518 interchange.

Police say the people shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’ve determined that one of the victims wasn’t involved or connected to the person who fired. Police say detectives were still trying to determine if the other victim was an intended target.

Police say a suspect fled in a car.