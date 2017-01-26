Two suspected members of a prolific burglary ring were wearing jewelry belonging to Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez when they were arrested in West Seattle, according to criminal charges filed against them.

King County prosecutors on Thursday filed criminal charges against two alleged members of the “Rock Smash Burglary Crew,” who are accused of stealing roughly $3 million in cash, jewelry and luxury handbags from more than 100 high-end residences in Seattle, Bellevue, Medina, Clyde Hill and Kirkland.

Both men were wearing some of the jewelry stolen from the Clyde Hill home of Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez in November, charging papers say. Hernandez told police thieves got away with jewelry valued at $1.2 million, according to the charges.

Joseph Sims, the 26-year-old suspected ring leader, was charged with eight counts of residential burglary, one count of second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree possession of stolen property. Stolen items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were recovered from his Ballard home, and at the time of his arrest he had two watches and two rings stolen from Hernandez, charging papers say.

Shon Shanell, 29, was charged with one count of first-degree possession of stolen property. When police arrested Sims and Shanell in West Seattle on Monday, Shanell was wearing Hernandez’s 18-karat gold, Aximum watch worth $35,000, which has Hernandez’s nickname — “King Felix — inscribed on its face, the charges allege.

Shanell is also being held on unrelated charges of attempting to elude police and animal cruelty.

Alonzo Severson, 25, was charged earlier this week with four counts of residential burglary in connection with two break-ins in Medina, one in Seattle and one in Bellevue, all on New Year’s Eve.

All three men have lengthy criminal records.

Additional charges are possible, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.