Police are seeking a man who stabbed two other men at an Edmonds apartment complex, then fled on foot Sunday morning.

Edmonds Police Sgt. Josh McClure said both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. One man was listed in critical condition, he said, and the other in serious condition. Their names were not immediately released. Both were Hispanic, he said, as is the suspect.

McClure said the suspect was followed into the parking lot of the Horizon Park apartments, in the 7400 block of 208th Avenue Southwest, by a witness to the stabbing; however that person gave up the pursuit because the man was armed.

Police were dispatched after receiving a 911 call in which a man could be heard screaming, McClure said. When officers arrived about 10:40 a.m., they found one victim in the parking lot and another in an upstairs apartment. A search of the area, including the use of a K-9 patrol dog, was not successful and the suspect remained at large.

Detectives were at the scene; however, McClure said the investigation was slowed by a language barrier. “Things are very much in flux right now,” he said Sunday afternoon.