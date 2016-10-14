Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a Tacoma home early Friday morning.

Police are investigating an overnight double homicide at a Tacoma residence, a Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman said.

The investigation began about 1 a.m. Friday, when police received reports of shots fired at a residence in the 3600 block of Portland Avenue, Officer Loretta Cool said.

Officers arriving at the scene found two victims — a 51-year-old man and a man police believe to be in his 40s — in the yard outside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men later died, Cool said.

It’s unclear whether the men were residents of the home. Police have not identified any suspects.