Seattle has seen an uptick in shootings, with more than 35 people shot so far this year, three fatally.
Two men shot at Gas Works Park early Friday were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.
By 4 a.m., one man had been treated and released, while the second was in satisfactory condition, KING 5 reported.
The shooting occurred sometime after midnight. Seattle Fire dispatch records show a large response with medic units to the 1900 block of North Northlake Way for a reported “assault with weapon” occurred about 12:18 a.m.
Seattle police tweeted early Friday that officers were investigating and still searching for a suspect.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Trump’s budget proposal zeros out $1.1 billion for Lynnwood light-rail line
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
Seattle has experienced an uptick in shootings so far this year. Through mid-May, there had been 35 people shot during with three fatalities, compared to 27 with five fatalities during the same period last year. Police partly attribute the increase to personal disputes between gang members.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.