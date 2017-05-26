Seattle has seen an uptick in shootings, with more than 35 people shot so far this year, three fatally.

Two men shot at Gas Works Park early Friday were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

By 4 a.m., one man had been treated and released, while the second was in satisfactory condition, KING 5 reported.

The shooting occurred sometime after midnight. Seattle Fire dispatch records show a large response with medic units to the 1900 block of North Northlake Way for a reported “assault with weapon” occurred about 12:18 a.m.

Seattle police tweeted early Friday that officers were investigating and still searching for a suspect.

Seattle has experienced an uptick in shootings so far this year. Through mid-May, there had been 35 people shot during with three fatalities, compared to 27 with five fatalities during the same period last year. Police partly attribute the increase to personal disputes between gang members.