A third person who sold heroin to the victim was sentenced last week to 42 months in prison.

Two men who were involved in the delivery of a fatal dose of heroin to a young member of the Quileute Tribe were each sentenced Monday to three and a half years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Hugh Brown and Edward Foster, along with co-defendant Casey Marie Ward, sold heroin to Felisha Jackson in 2015.

Moments after the sale, she was found unresponsive; she died a few days later.

Social-media records reveal that Ward had reached out to Jackson, asking if she knew anyone interested in buying drugs. Foster obtained the heroin the three — Brown, Foster and Ward — were selling, and Brown provided the transportation, driving them onto Quileute tribal land.

Another drug user said the heroin sold by the three was especially powerful.

Ward was sentenced to 3½ years in prison on June 5.