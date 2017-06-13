A third person who sold heroin to the victim was sentenced last week to 42 months in prison.
Two men who were involved in the delivery of a fatal dose of heroin to a young member of the Quileute Tribe were each sentenced Monday to three and a half years in prison.
U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Hugh Brown and Edward Foster, along with co-defendant Casey Marie Ward, sold heroin to Felisha Jackson in 2015.
Moments after the sale, she was found unresponsive; she died a few days later.
Social-media records reveal that Ward had reached out to Jackson, asking if she knew anyone interested in buying drugs. Foster obtained the heroin the three — Brown, Foster and Ward — were selling, and Brown provided the transportation, driving them onto Quileute tribal land.
Another drug user said the heroin sold by the three was especially powerful.
Ward was sentenced to 3½ years in prison on June 5.