The shooting set off a series of protests in Olympia because the men are black, and the officer is white.

OLYMPIA — Two men have been found guilty of assaulting an Olympia police officer who shot and wounded them during a late night 2015 encounter in the state capital.

The Olympian newspaper reports that a Thurston County jury on Thursday found the half-brothers, Bryson Chaplin and Andre Thompson, guilty of a lesser third-degree assault charge. A mistrial was declared on a third assault charge.

The men were charged with assaulting officer Ryan Donald on May 21, 2015. The officer encountered Chaplin and Thompson as he responded to a report that two men carrying skateboards tried to steal beer from a grocery store. Donald reported he was being assaulted with a skateboard before the shooting.

The shooting set off a series of protests in Olympia. The half-brothers are black, and the officer is white.

Prosecutors declined to criminally charge the officer. A review board found Donald did not violate department policies.

[