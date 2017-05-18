The shooting set off a series of protests in Olympia because the men are black, and the officer is white.
OLYMPIA — Two men have been found guilty of assaulting an Olympia police officer who shot and wounded them during a late night 2015 encounter in the state capital.
The Olympian newspaper reports that a Thurston County jury on Thursday found the half-brothers, Bryson Chaplin and Andre Thompson, guilty of a lesser third-degree assault charge. A mistrial was declared on a third assault charge.
The men were charged with assaulting officer Ryan Donald on May 21, 2015. The officer encountered Chaplin and Thompson as he responded to a report that two men carrying skateboards tried to steal beer from a grocery store. Donald reported he was being assaulted with a skateboard before the shooting.
The shooting set off a series of protests in Olympia. The half-brothers are black, and the officer is white.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- Chris Cornell, leading voice for Soundgarden and Seattle grunge, dies in suicide
Prosecutors declined to criminally charge the officer. A review board found Donald did not violate department policies.
[
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.