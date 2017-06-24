The two people shot wound up in the outdoor plaza of a local TV station in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Seattle police say two people were hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting a couple blocks from the Space Needle early Saturday. They are expected to survive.

A passenger in a black SUV opened fire on a group walking east on Denny Way near Fifth Avenue just before 2 a.m., police said. A man was shot in the leg and a woman was hit in the heel. Paramedics took both victims to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the black SUV described by witnesses but determined it was not involved. No other information was released.

KOMO-TV, which is based at Fifth and Denny, said the two people shot wound up in the courtyard of the TV station’s outdoor plaza, and some of the bullets damaged windows of businesses there.