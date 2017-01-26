A suspect in the shooting deaths of two people in Shelton, Mason County, shot and killed himself in Pendleton, Ore., after an hourslong standoff.

SHELTON, Mason County — Authorities identified two people found dead Tuesday at a home near Shelton and said the suspect in the case shot and killed himself Wednesday in Pendleton, Ore., after a standoff.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Tara Abernathy of Shelton and 34-year-old Kenneth Koonrad of Montesano, Grays Harbor County.

Deputies were sent to Abernathy’s home Tuesday after she didn’t show up for work. They found Abernathy and Koonrad dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter around 1 p.m. Wednesday that they were involved in a standoff involving Pendleton police, U.S. Marshals and other local agencies with a suspect identified as Jared Abernathy, 33, of Western Washington.

The standoff began at a Pendleton Motel 6 after a car associated with the suspect was seen, according to the Oregon State Police.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted that negotiations ended as shots were heard just before 9 p.m. and that the suspect had shot and killed himself.

The relationship between the suspect and the woman and man who were killed wasn’t immediately known.