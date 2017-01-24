It wasn’t immediately clear whether a suspect was being sought in connection with the deaths.

SHELTON — Authorities say two people have been found dead at a home near Shelton.

KOMO-TV reports the deaths were reported Tuesday morning but could have happened overnight.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are investigating along with the Washington State Patrol.

The Kitsap Sun reports it’s unknown if a suspect is on the loose.

No further information was immediately available.

