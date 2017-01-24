It wasn’t immediately clear whether a suspect was being sought in connection with the deaths.
SHELTON — Authorities say two people have been found dead at a home near Shelton.
KOMO-TV reports the deaths were reported Tuesday morning but could have happened overnight.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are investigating along with the Washington State Patrol.
The Kitsap Sun reports it’s unknown if a suspect is on the loose.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
No further information was immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.