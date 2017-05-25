The alleged rape happened at a Eastside house party with up to 200 juveniles in attendance, according to police.

Clyde Hill police are investigating two Bellevue High School students for the alleged rape of an eighth-grade girl at a house party in Yarrow Point last month, according to a search-warrant affidavit filed Monday.

The court records, which police filed to search the phone of a teenage witness, say that on April 1, several teenage boys picked up the 14-year-old girl in downtown Bellevue and took her to the large party, where she became drunk and two 16-year-old boys raped her.

“I believe she was mentally incapacitated at the time sexual intercourse occurred, and (the girl) was not able to reasonably understand the nature or consequences of having sexual intercourse,” Clyde Hill police Officer Jason Cezebotar wrote in the affidavit.

Teenagers at the party later shared photos of the sexual assault via Snapchat and texts, according to the 16-page affidavit, filed in King County Superior Court.

The girl, a Bellevue resident, later told investigators she didn’t know for sure she’d had intercourse that night, according to the affidavit. The next morning, when she woke up at the home, “she saw blood on her shoes, and was sore from abdominal cramping,” the affidavit states.

Later, while having breakfast with several boys who had been at the party, she learned “she had been missing for an hour during the party,” the records say. Two days later, a then-17-year-old boy who attended the party allegedly told her the two other boys had “tag teamed” her at the party.

Later that day, the girl and her father went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she underwent an exam, which found evidence of intercourse. They then reported the alleged assault to police.

On Monday, Cezebotar sought to obtain a warrant to search a 16-year-old Medina boy and his home. The smartphone of the boy — a Bellevue High School junior — is believed to contain photos and other evidence of the rape, according to the affidavit.

It’s unclear what, if any, evidence police have since obtained.

Clyde Hill Police Chief William Archer declined to comment on the case.

“We are in an active investigation and can’t say anything,” he said. “And quite frankly, people are reading off that warrant while we’re in an active investigation.”

In his affidavit, Cezebotar noted he’d been called to the April 1 house party for a noise complaint, arriving to find “approximately 150 to 200 juveniles in the process of leaving or at the party.” Clyde Hill police serve the community of Yarrow Point.

The officer, who also reported smelling marijuana coming from the home, said he instructed the boy hosting the party to shut it down. Cezebotar reported he ensured that “several large groups of intoxicated minors” had a safe ride home.

“It took over an hour to clear out the party,” he added.

The next day, the officer followed up with the teen who’d hosted the party, explaining “the consequences of throwing a party like that.”

“ I believe now (the boy) had some knowledge of the sexual assault when I contacted him Sunday, but did not say anything to me about it,” the officer noted.

According to the affidavit:

The alleged victim told investigators she first learned about the party on Snapchat and messaged the Medina teen who’d posted information about it. That boy and three others later picked her up in downtown Bellevue, then drove the girl to the party in Yarrow Point.

A bouncer at the door collected $3 from boys and let girls in free, she and other witnesses told police.

The girl told investigators she drank whiskey, vodka, beer and other liquor throughout the night and became drunk. She recalled dancing with and kissing both suspects, she said.

Another girl who was at the party provided police a video of the girl “dancing with a juvenile male at the party, with the caption, ‘She’s 14.’ ”

The other teens at the party “told her there were not any other eighth-graders there, and were calling her ‘the Legend’ because she was the youngest person at a high school party,” the affidavit states.