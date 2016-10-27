Detectives believe the 18-year-old victim was shot to death to keep him quiet about certain crimes.

OLYMPIA — Two suspects have been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a state forest south of Olympia.

Thurston County sheriff’s Sgt. Cameron Simper says detectives believe 18-year-old Dakota Walker was shot to death to keep him quiet about certain crimes.

The Olympian newspaper reports the two men, ages 29 and 31, were arrested in Olympia after tips from the public. Walker had been in a “domestic relationship” with the younger suspect.

Simper said Thursday that the three men arrived in Thurston County from Ohio in August and committed burglaries and identity theft. Investigators believe Walker was planning to report the suspects’ criminal activity to law enforcement.

Investigators think Walker was lured to Capitol State Forest, about 10 miles southwest of Olympia, where he was shot. His body was discovered Oct. 20.