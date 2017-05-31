Detectives said they made the arrests after learning that the victim had caught a man attempting to burglarize the home, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested a man and a woman in connection with the suspicious death of an Everett-area woman whose body was found early Tuesday in her home.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and a woman, 54, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, 50, was found by her roommate in their home in the 12000 block of Fourth Avenue West, south of Everett.

Detectives said they arrested the man and woman after learning that the victim had caught the man attempting to burglarize the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman’s name and cause of death have not been released.