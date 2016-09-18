Man who drove to and from scene of fatal shooting will likely be sentenced as a juvenile in deal struck with prosecutor
WALLA WALLA — An 18-year-old will likely be sentenced as a juvenile after taking a plea deal in a shooting.
A prosecutor told the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin that the 18-year-old was 17 when he drove people to and from the scene where 20-year-old Diego Bante-Rivera was shot in late July.
Adult sentencing could have meant up to year in jail.
Officials intend to recommend a juvenile sentence of time served on a charge of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle gets zapped, again, in bike-share boondoggle | Danny Westneat
- Jimmy Fallon faces social media backlash after Trump interview
- Pope Francis and divorce | Ross Douthat / Syndicated columnist
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
Two other men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office reported Bante-Rivera was still hospitalized for treatment last week.
Authorities have not released a possible motive for the shooting.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.