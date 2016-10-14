The 49-year-old victim was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman suspected of shooting a man near Everett High School late last month.
A 49-year-old Everett man was wounded in the Sept. 28 shooting in the 2300 block of Colby Avenue. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
The shooting resulted in the lockdown of nearby Everett High School.
During the investigation Everett police found a backpack that was left behind at the crime scene. The backpack led to the 18 year-old suspect, who has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on investigation of assault.
